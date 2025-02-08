Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of universities Hari Babu Kambhampati today appointed Prof Dipak Kumar Sahoo as Vice Chancellor of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla.

59-year-old Prof Dipak Kumar Sahoo is serving as Professor at the School of Engineering of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

Following completion of the B.Sc. Engineering at the OUTR, Sahoo did M.Tech. from CUSAT and Ph.D. from IIT, Roorkee. He also holds a degree in LLB.

Of the 24-year experience in academic profession, Sahoo served as a Professor for 14 years. Besides, he has experience in administration while serving in different capacities.

Sahoo contributed to several journals and books during his career. Six researchers successfully completed their research work under the guidance of Sahoo.