Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, has appointed Prof. Jagneshwar Dandapat as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of Utkal University.

According to an official notification from the Raj Bhavan, the appointment takes immediate effect. Prof. Dandapat will serve in this role until the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prof. Dandapat is currently serving as a Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at Utkal University.