Bhubaneswar: Professor Jagneshwar Dandapat has been reappointed as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of Utkal University in the Odisha capital here.

A notification in this regard was issued by the office of Odisha Governor and Chancellor of universities Hari Babu Kambhampati today.

The Governor has appointed Dandapat, a professor of Biotechnology, as the in-charge VC of Utkal University in accordance with the Sub-section 10 of Section 6 of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, said the notification.

Professor Dandapat will hold the post till the appointment of a new VC or until further orders, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that Professor Dandapat had been removed as the in-charge VC of Utkal University a few days ago.

Prabir Das, a lawyer, had filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court challenging the legality of the appointment of Professor Dandapat as the in-charge VC of Utkal University.

In his petition, Das claimed that the appointment had violated the provisions of Odisha Universities Act-2024.