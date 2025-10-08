Bhubaneswar: Economic progress and preservation of environment can go together, opined Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the valedictory ceremony of Earth Again Conference-2025, organised by the Sambad Group, in the capital city today.

“Climate change is a reality. Rising temperature, irregular rainfall and the prevailing ecological imbalance are some of the consequences of climate change. These issues are affecting us all,” said the Governor.

The gubernator pleaded for sustainable development and judicious use of natural resources to fight the menace of climate change.

“Progress and preservation can coexist. I call upon the entrepreneurs to opt for regeneration in the place of exploitation of natural resources. Sustainable development is the only way forward to save our mother Earth and its population from destruction,” he stated.

The Governor pleaded for collective transformation to achieve economic growth while preserving the environment. “Our youth should realise the impact of climate change and go for sustainable practices,” he said.

Kambhampati praised the Earth Again (Punascha Pruthibi) initiative of Sambad Group for creating awareness on climate change among the masses.

“The Sambad Group has been creating awareness on the impact of climate change through its print, electronic as well as digital platforms. It has set an example for others,” he said.

According to Kambhampati, media should raise the pressing issues and create awareness among masses, which will ultimately lead to finding solution in this regard

“The Sambad Group is exactly doing the same thing. It has emerged as a catalyst for change. I appreciate the media house and its chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik for conceptualizing and implementing the Earth Again initiative,” said the Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik put emphasis on proper awareness on the twin issues of climate change and global warming.

“Earlier, Titlagarh was known as the hottest place in Odisha. Now, many other places in the state are recording high temperatures during the summer. This is a matter of concern for all of us,” he said.

The veteran journalist also highlighted the issues of depletion in groundwater and air pollution to put emphasis on collective efforts to tackle the situation.

“Now, we are installing ACs in our houses and offices for comfort during summer. But, the things will be beyond our control once the maximum temperature in our locality crosses 50 Degree Celsius. Now, we should opt for sustainable and eco-friendly development to save our environment,” Patnaik said.