Bhubaneswar: Displaced in Odisha will soon receive new patch of land in lieu of the land that they lost due to projects.

The Odisha Government is mulling to bring in a new policy for resettlement and rehabilitation of the project displaced.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari informed a decision has been taken regarding this during the Standing Committee meeting chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly yesterday.

As per the decision, the Government will amend the existing compensation and rehabilitation policy.

As the existing policy has not been changed for last 17 years, the decision for amendment was taken, Pujari mentioned. In 2006, the then State Government formulated the last policy on compensation and rehabilitation for the displaced.

The Revenue Minister said a directive has been issued to officials to present proposals on the policy amendment. He also urged people to make suggestions on the new policy amendment.

Under the supervision of the Revenue Department land will be allotted to industries. The proposed decision is aimed at ensuring the industries do not get more land beyond the allotment, he added.