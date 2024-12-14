Malkangiri: Providing a boost to the development activities in Malkagiri, the Odisha Government will make an investment of ₹4,000 Crore in the district.

After a review meeting in Malkangiri, Chief Minster Mohan Charan Majhi informed several projects will be taken up in the district.

To increase employment opportunities for locals, a cement factory will come up in the district. Six-laning of the stretch between Motu and Tiring of Mayurbhanj district passing through Malkangiri will be carried out, Majhi informed.

He added the process of land acquisition for railway projects in the district will be carried out at the earliest.

The Chief Minister held the project review meeting today at the DRDA Conference Hall which was attended by Minister Nityananda Gond, MP Balabhadra Majhi, other people’s representatives, RDC Southern, Collector and senior officials.