Bhubaneswar: The second day of the three-day 'Earth Again' Conference-2025, organised by the Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar, featured a thought-provoking session on “Climate Change: Towards a Climate Resilient Agriculture.”

Speaking during the session, Padmashree Sabarmati, organic farming and biodiversity conservation leader, underscored the urgent need to promote crop varieties that can withstand environmental challenges. She said that climate-resilient paddy cultivation should be encouraged to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods amid the growing threat of climate change.

“Farming should not rely on a single crop type. There are many varieties suited to different environmental conditions. The single-crop model is flawed and unsustainable,” she noted. Emphasising the importance of crop diversity, Sabarmati said cultivating multiple varieties and mixed crops could enhance farmers’ income while ensuring ecological balance.

She also highlighted that all 30 districts of Odisha are now focusing on organic farming, which could play a crucial role in developing a sustainable agricultural system. Government-level initiatives, she said, are necessary to strengthen this movement and expand its reach.

Recalling past efforts, Sabarmati mentioned how her team had previously emphasised the use of organic produce in the preparation of Mahaprasad.