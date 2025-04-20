Angul: A major fire broke out late last night in Balanga village under Angul block, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. The blaze started around 11 PM and quickly engulfed the houses of two villagers, Dillip Biswal and Kastu Nayak.

Five thatched houses belonging to the two families were completely destroyed in the fire, resulting in property loss estimated to be in lakhs of rupees. In a tragic loss, Dillip's 10 goats were burnt alive in the incident.

On the other hand, Kastu’s daughter, who was preparing for her wedding, lost all her household items in the blaze. These included furniture and other valuables kept for the ceremony.

Reports also suggest that gold jewellery and ₹50,000 in cash were destroyed in the fire.

After receiving information, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames, preventing the fire from spreading further.