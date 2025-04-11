Puri: A massive fire broke out late at night near Jahnikuda Ghat in Chilika coastal area under Krushnaprasad block of Odisha's Puri district, gutting more than 10 shops and destroying property worth lakhs of rupees.

According to reports, the blaze reduced all the items inside the shops to ashes. The damage was extensive as each shop was well-stocked in preparation for the upcoming Pana Jatra festival.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit. No goods could be salvaged as the fire spread rapidly. Fire personnel from Maluda reached the spot and managed to bring the flames under control.

Though no casualties have been reported, the fire has caused significant financial losses to the local shopkeepers.