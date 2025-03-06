Paradip: A massive fire broke out at a garage located at Dochaki in Odisha's Paradip late last night, reducing properties worth lakhs of rupees to ashes. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the fire erupted at Manas Lenka’s garage, spreading rapidly to a nearby tea and stationery shop. A person sleeping inside the garage was injured while trying to escape the flames.

The intensity of the fire was so severe that three LPG cylinders kept inside the tea shop exploded. A truck parked nearby suffered minor damage, while over ten vehicles inside the garage were completely gutted.

Upon receiving information, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames. The garage owner estimated losses worth lakhs of rupees due to the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.