Bhubaneswar: The much-anticipated metro rail project in Bhubaneswar is set to undergo a significant expansion as the Odisha government plans to extend the proposed train service from Bhubaneswar to Trisulia all the way to Cuttack.

Informing about it, Odisha Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra today said a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared soon for the metro rail project. A high-level technical committee is currently reviewing the feasibility of the previous DPR.

The earlier proposal only extended the metro up to Trisulia. The minister said a metro service reaching Cuttack is more necessary, as stopping at Trisulia alone might not be beneficial for commuters. The expert committee has already conducted surveys and will soon finalize the most efficient route for the project, he said.

The government is determined to meet public transportation needs and ensure seamless connectivity between key locations. The new DPR will not only include the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack corridor but also explore further expansions, the minister added.

Earlier, Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan had said the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan Road in Bhubaneswar will have an elevated corridor, with a metro train track at the top level and a flyover beneath it for vehicular movement.

As per the initial DPR, it was decided to construct a metro rail system from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia Square covering a distance of 26 km with 20 stations.