Bhubaneswar: The proposed Shree Jagannath Airport in Puri is expected to handle approximately 46 lakh passengers annually, the Odisha Government announced following the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s in-principle approval of the greenfield airport project on May 5.

Per the State Government, the airport will be developed in three phases across 1,164 acres, with a total investment of ₹5,631 crore.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the Puri airport will significantly boost regional connectivity and economic activity in the State. He added the airport will facilitate seamless travel for pilgrims and tourists visiting the holy city.

In addition to the Puri project, the Ministry of Civil Aviation also granted in-principle approval for a greenfield airport in Kota, Rajasthan.

Once operational, the Puri airport is expected to establish direct air connectivity with major metropolitan cities across India, enhancing both tourism and commerce in the region.