Bhubaneswar: Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Bhubaneswar Chapter, in collaboration with IIT Bhubaneswar, celebrated the National Public Relations Day 2025, with deliberations by eminent speakers on the theme ‘Responsible use of Artificial Intelligence: Role of Public Relations’, at IIT Bhubaneswar Campus, today.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said: “Technology, especially AI, is only as ethical and effective as the intent behind its use. As custodians of communication, PR professionals carry a deep responsibility—not just to inform, but to influence ethically. The three pillars—communication, collaboration, and critical thinking—are not just academic ideals, but essential tools in ensuring AI is used with responsibility and purpose in the world of PR.” He stressed on using AI innovation with integrity and in an ethical manner.

Sharing his insights as expert speaker on Responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and Role of Public Relations, Mr. Rohit Dubey, Vice President and Head - Corporate Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. said "AI in PR is an augmenter, not a replacer. It’s a productivity booster, a creative partner—a co-pilot, not an autopilot. Those who embrace AI find it frees them from drudge work, enhancing their value rather than making them obsolete." He further described it as a fantastic opportunity for computer science students to collaborate with public relations professionals and co-create India-centric PR tools — from media analytics and real-time sentiment tracking to customised content generation. Asserting that the PR tech space in India remains relatively untapped, with very few homegrown software startups focusing on this domain, he urged the students to take this up as a college project or an entrepreneurial venture.

Setting the context of the event, Sudhi Ranjan Mishra, Chairman, PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter highlighted the Importance of National PR Day and said that, "In the age of huge social media influence, the role and responsibilities of PR person is much higher now in terms of fighting misinformation and fake news."

Speaking on Responsible AI and Initiatives at IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr. Debi Prosad Dogra, HOD, Computer Science Engineering, IIT Bhubaneswar, said "The advent of AI has accelerated the development in healthcare, public service, and other fields. However, using AI responsibly lies with the users and the creators of AI models should be careful in disclosing the underlying facts of AI. IIT Bhubaneswar has started various initiatives on developing responsible and ethical AI systems for a faster and safer growth of the country."

Dharitri Satapathy, PRO, IIT Bhubaneswar made a presentation on Artificial Intelligence in Public Relations, highlighting the challenges and ethical considerations. PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter Secretary Krushna Chandra Mahapatra presented the vote of thanks.

The event also witnessed the formal launch of PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter website www.prsibhubaneswar.in.

Public Relations and Corporate Communication professionals, members of PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter, academicians, students and faculties from IIT Bhubaneswar, participated in this programme, commemorating the National PR Day 2025.