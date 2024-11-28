Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has issued an advisory to public on their movement in view of the security concern of VIPs and VVIPs, who will be attending the all-India DG and IGP conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to attend the conference, which will be held from November 29 to December 1 at Convention centre, Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Suresh Dev Datta Singh, the Commissioner of Police today stated the decision will also ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic. He requested the public to plan their route to avoid congestion on the roads where restrictions have been imposed.

No vehicles are allowed to ply on the roads and its connecting lane and by lane on the date and time as mentioned below:

On November 28 and 29 no vehicles are allowed to ply from Airport residential Chhak to ‘T’ junction (pani Tanki Chhak), the Commissionerate Police stated.

By virtue of the power conferred under section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of the Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations 2008, the Commissioner of Police imposed the restriction.

Also read: Odisha police to keep strict vigil amid threat to DG-IGP Conference