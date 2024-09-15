Bhubaneswar: The Sambad Group in collaboration with the UNICEF-led Youth4Water Plus Campaign, Sattvic Soul, and SOS Village, today organised a plogging event and an environmental awareness programme at Jhumka Dam focusing on local ecosystems, biodiversity, and water pollution. This initiative was part of the ‘Earth Again’ movement under the Punascha Pruthibi initiative led by the Sambad Group. A total of 50 youths participated in the event, engaging in both plogging and educational activities about environmental preservation.

The Youth4Water Plus Campaign actively promotes climate action through youth leaders, encouraging them to foster environmental responsibility in their respective localities. According to Campaign Manager, Youth4Water Plus Campaign Dharmananda Sundaray, climate change has already caused significant damage, but now is the time to act and a sense of responsibility among youth towards their environment. By participating in initiatives like this, youth are inspired to take action against climate change and positively impact their communities.

Satyabrata Samal from the Sattvic Soul Foundation emphasised that plogging not only helps clean public spaces but also serves as a platform for educating communities about waste management practices and the negative impact of littering on natural habitats. He also led an oath-taking ceremony, featuring slogans to reinforce the message of environmental responsibility among youth.

The event concluded with remarks from Pradeep Mohapatra of Udyam, who spoke about how changes in ecosystems, food chains, and people's lifestyles are affecting daily life. He praised the ‘Earth Again’ campaign as a timely and thoughtful initiative.