Bhubaneswar: Punjab De Sher defeated Bhojpuri Dabanggs in a match of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL)-2025 at Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

Punjab De Sher, led by popular actor Sonu Sood, defeated Bhojpuri Dabanggs by 13 runs in the CCL-2025 match.

Film personalities including Mika Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Ayushmann Khurana, Rahul Dev and Angad Bedi are the prominent members of the Punjab De Sher team.

Actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is the captain of Bhojpuri Dabanggs. Popular actors Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey have been included in the team.

Another match between defending champions Bengal Tigers and Mumbai Heroes is underway at Barabati Stadium.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi graced the occasion as chief guest.

The 11th edition of CCL that kickstarted on February 8 in Bangalore will continue till March 2 this year.

Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos and Telugu Warriors are the other three teams of CCL-2025.