Puri: Puri Police have dismissed the authenticity of a viral video claiming to show the final statement of the Balanga burn victim, who succumbed to injuries during treatment at AIIMS-Delhi on August 2, calling it “fake.”

In a press note issued on Sunday, police clarified that the video being circulated on social media platforms since Saturday does not reflect the victim’s actual testimony.

According to officials, the victim’s statement was recorded on four occasions—three times at AIIMS-Delhi and once at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. While the Bhubaneswar Sub-Collector documented the first version, which lacked clarity about the incident, the police, doctors, and a Judicial Magistrate recorded the subsequent statements in Delhi. These were recorded both in writing and on video. The victim had clearly stated that she had no suspicion against anyone.

Police further informed that all written statements and related documents will soon be submitted before the court.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch’s cyber team has launched an investigation into the origin of the doctored video and the individuals responsible for circulating it online.

Authorities also reminded that publicly disclosing the identity of a minor victim is a punishable offence, warning strict action against those involved.

The minor girl from Balanga area in Puri district was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with 75% burn injuries on July 19 and airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi a day later. Despite all efforts by the government and the medical specialists, her life could not be saved. She died on August 2.

Initial reports said that the minor girl was set on fire by three men. Later, the police claimed that none was involved and the victim's father cleared that she ended her life due to mental distress.

"I have lost my daughter. She ended her life due to mental stress. The trauma she faced was unbearable. All I want to say is that the Odisha government has done a lot for me and my family. I humbly request that everyone please do not politicize this tragedy. Instead, pray for her soul. All I want now is peace for my daughter," the minor girl's father said in a video after her death.