Bhubaneswar: The 12892/12891 Puri–Bangiriposi–Puri Super Fast Express has been upgraded to modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) Coaches, offering improved Safety and Comfort to Passengers, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR) today.

The inaugural run of the upgraded train service was flagged off on Monday morning from Bangiriposi Railway Station in Mayurbhanj district.

However, the regular service with LHB coaches will commence from Puri w.e.f. April 29, 2025, and from Bangiriposi w.e.f. April 30, 2025. The train previously operated with conventional ICF coaches.

There is 1 AC Chair Car, 6 Second Class Reserved Seating Coaches, 5 General Second Class Coaches, 1 Guard cum Power Car and 1 Guard cum Second Class Coach for Divyangjan Passengers in the upgraded train composition.

The inaugural event was graced by several esteemed dignitaries, including Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha Member Naba Charan Majhi, Rajya Sabha Member Mamata Mohanta, Bangiriposi MLA Sanjali Murmu and Saraskana MLA Bhadav Hansdah.

The introduction of LHB coaches marks a significant upgrade in passenger amenities and operational efficiency for this important route, connecting Coastal and Tribal regions of Odisha through the State Capital at Bhubaneswar.