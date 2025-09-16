Bhubaneswar: Puri District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida on Tuesday assured that justice will be delivered in the gang-rape case.

Reacting to the shocking incident of gang-rape near the Baliharchandi shrine in Puri, he said that the police investigation into the matter is currently underway, and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure justice.

Speaking to the media, Parida said, "The police are actively investigating the incident. The survivor is receiving proper medical treatment, and her health condition is being monitored closely."

He further assured that the district administration is fully committed to supporting the victim and cooperating with law enforcement to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.

Two people have been arrested, and one was detained in connection with the case.

As per reports, the 19-year-old student, along with her boyfriend, visited the Baliharachandi Temple in Brahmagiri to offer prayers on Saturday afternoon.

Later, the couple went to a nearby area to spend some quality time. While the couple was having a conversation at an isolated spot, the accused persons following them reached there.

They allegedly captured some intimate photos and videos of the couple and started blackmailing them.

The accused persons first forcefully took away Rs 2,000 from the couple and later sexually assaulted the college student after tying her boyfriend to a tree in the jungle on Saturday afternoon.

The accused persons had also reportedly assaulted the victim and her boyfriend after committing the crime.

The girl, who initially avoided filing the complaint about the incident, finally mustered the courage and complained to the police on Monday evening.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and immediately arrested one person, Shiba Sahoo of Chandiput village, while detaining one accused person, the brother of Sahoo, in this connection.

The police have also managed to nab the prime accused, Manoj Behera, in the case while he was trying to flee to Andhra Pradesh late Monday night. (IANS)