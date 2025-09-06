Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town have announced the schedule of rituals for the lunar eclipse on September 7 (Sunday).

As per the schedule, the rituals of the presiding deities of the 12th century shrine will be performed much ahead of lunar eclipse that begins at 9.57 pm on Sunday and ends at 1.27 am on Monday (September 8).

The servitors of the 12th century shrine will not perform any ritual at the shrine from 12.57 pm on Sunday to 1.27 am on Monday as cooking of Prasad has been forbidden during this period.

According to temple officials, the Mangala Alati ritual of the deities will be performed at 2.40 am on September 7.

The servitors will perform Mailam and Tadaplagi rituals by 3 am and Abakasha and Rosahoma by 3.30 am.

The Sakala Dhoopa ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhdra will be held between 5 am and 6 am, following the completion of rituals like Surya Puja, Dwarapala Puja and Gopalballav.

The Madhyahna Doope ritual will be performed between 8 am and 9 am, following the completion of Mailam and Bhogamandap ritual.

The servitors will perform the Sandhya Alati ritual at 11.15 am. All routine as well as special rituals of the deities will be completed by 12.30 pm, said the temple administration.

According to the officials, the servitors will perform Mahasnana, Grahanbhoga and other rituals after the end of the final phase of the lunar eclipse.