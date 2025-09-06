Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Puri Jagannath temple have once again asked the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) to stop holding unseasonal Ratha Jatra.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, the apex decision-making body of the 12th century shrine, has sent a dossier citing various religious texts and scriptures to the authorities of Iskcon and opposed unseasonal Ratha Jatra anywhere in the world.

Puri King Dibyasingha Deb, the chairperson of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, had earlier written to the Iskcon on the issue. The Gajapati King had asked the Iskcon to adhere to the tradition and practices at Puri Jagannath temple while holding Ratha Jatra at any place in India and outside.

However, the Iskcon authorities, in their reply, had claimed that many religious scholars were of the opinion that Ratha Jatra could be oragnised on different dates.

“The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has prepared a 100-page dossier by citing religious texts like Skanda Purana and Brahma Purana and as well as consulting researchers of Jagannath culture. We have sent this dossier to the Iskcon and opposed unseasonal Ratha Jatra,” said the Puri King at a presser at the Holy Town today.

As per Srimandir tradition, the Snana Jatra (bathing ritual) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is held on the occasion of Jestha Purnami while the Ratha Jatra of the deities is organised on the occasion of Asadhaa Sukla Pakhya Dwitiya.

However, the authorities of Iskcon have been organizing Snana Jatra and Ratha Jatra on different dates in violation of the tradition of Puri Jagannath temple.

According to the Gajapati King, the Iskcon had organised Ratha Jatra for the first time in 1967 and the religious outfit had adhered to the tradition of Puri Jagannath temple for holding the festival till 1977.

Since then, the authorities of Iskcon have been organizing the annual festival at various places across the Globe on different dates in violation of the tradition of Puri temple.

“The Iskcon authorities have held unseasonal Ratha Jatra at 68 places this year,” said the Puri King.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has asked the Iskcon to comply with the tradition and practices of Puri Jagannath temple within a month. It also threatened to initiate legal action against the religious outfit on the issue.