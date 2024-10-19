Puri: Taking disciplinary action in connection with an alleged attack on a senior staff of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), authorities suspended servitor Chandan Samantara from his duty at Srimandir.

Chandan Samantara is a Pantibadu servitor at the Jagannath Temple. However, the temple's Chief Administrator suspended the servitor and restricted him from entering the temple or Rosha Ghara (the temple's kitchen) for his alleged involvement in the attack.

Besides, he and another accused were detained at the Singhadwar police station in connection with the incident.

The SJTA's supervisor Buxi Ramchandra Pratihari was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon near the Paschima Dwara (West Gate) of the 12th-century shrine on Friday afternoon.

Pratihari, who is also a servitor of Jagannath temple, was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) with injuries on his hand and other parts of the body.

According to reports, one non-servitor was selling Rabdi (a sweet delicacy made from condensed milk) at the Ananda Bazaar on the premises of Srimandir violating the temple norms.

He allegedly attacked Pratihari after the latter restricted him from selling anything inside the temple.