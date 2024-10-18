Bhubaneswar: A staffer of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) was attacked with a sharp weapon near the shrine at Odisha’s Puri town today.

A non-servitor attacked Jagannath temple supervisor Buxi Ramchandra Pratihari near the Paschima Dwara (West Gate) of the 12th century shrine in the afternoon.

Pratihari, who is also a servitor of Jagannath temple, was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) with injuries on his hand and other parts of the body.

The non-servitor was allegedly selling Rabdi (a sweet delicacy made from condensed milk) at the Anand Bazar of Jagannath temple in violation of the temple norms.

The non-servitor attacked Pratihari after he asked the former not to sell anything on the temple premises unauthorizedly.

Notably, the Suar and Mahasuar servitors of Jagannath temple are authorized to sell cooked as well as dry Prasad at the Anand Bazar of the shrine.