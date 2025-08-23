Puri: In a thoughtful move for women devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple with infants in Puri, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to establish a dedicated breastfeeding room on the temple premises.

A space near the SJTA branch office within the temple complex has been earmarked for the facility. To ensure privacy, hygiene, and comfort for mothers and their babies, a special woman assistant will be deployed to oversee the arrangements, the SJTA stated on Saturday.

SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee has instructed officials to operationalise the facility at the earliest, calling it an important step in extending care and dignity to women devotees.