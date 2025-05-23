Bhubaneswar: As part of precautionary measure in view of possible terror threats to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha Government is mulling over installation of anti-drone technology for the safety and security of 12th-century Hindu shrine.

The Law Department in this regard has discussed with Odisha Police to equip Puri Srimandir with anti-drone system, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

"With installation of the anti-drone technology at the temple, the system will detect, track and neutralise unauthorised or potentially malicious drones," he said.

The funds will be provided by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), if required, the Minister added.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan post April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha government had recently enhanced security at the Jagannath Temple on the account of possible target from neighbouring country.