Puri: The ornaments of Lord Jagannath, which had been kept in a temporary treasury, are being shifted back to the Ratna Bhandar in Shree Jagannath Temple here today.

The process began at 10 am on Tuesday, following which the darshan of the deities was suspended for devotees. Entry into the main temple and Jhulan Mandap has also been restricted, and devotees have been barred from circumambulating the temple until the procedure is completed.

An 11-member team, led by Justice Biswanath Rath and authorised by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), entered the temple premises to carry out the transfer of the jewels. Once the relocation is completed, devotees will be allowed normal darshan again.

It may be recalled that during the 2024 Rath Yatra, the outer Ratna Bhandar was opened on July 14, and the ornaments were temporarily shifted to Changada Ghara. Later, as the lock of the inner Ratna Bhandar could not be opened with the district treasury key, it was broken on July 18, and the jewels were moved to Khataseja Ghara, located about ten feet away.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had taken up the conservation work of the Ratna Bhandar and completed it on July 7 this year.