Puri: The Puri district administration today provided accommodation to the Habisyalis (women who observe Kartika Brata), who were protesting due to the unavailability of lodging facilities for them in the town.

District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain visited the protest site, where the women had gathered outside Brundaban Ashram, and assured them that proper accommodation arrangements would be made. After receiving assurance from the administration, the protest was called off.

Notably, the registration process for the accommodation facilities, which was supposed to last five days, was abruptly halted on the second day, leaving many Habisyalis unable to secure a place to stay.

The sudden closure of the registration portal triggered a protest by the Habisyalis.

With the administration's intervention, the situation has now been resolved, and the Habisyalis are being provided with shelter.