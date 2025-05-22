Puri: The detailed timing of rituals for the Puri Ratha Jatra 2025 was finalised on Wednesday at a meeting of the Chhatisa Nijoga held under the chairmanship of Shree Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee. The meeting was attended by Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, SP Vineet Agrawal, and members of all Nijogs.

As per the finalised schedule, the Ratha Jatra will be held on June 27. The Rath Pratistha will take place at 9 AM, followed by the Pahandi ritual from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The Chhera Pahanra will occur between 2:30 PM and 3:30 PM, and chariot pulling will begin at 4 PM.

On Snana Purnima, the Hati Besha of the deities will be performed at 4:30 PM, followed by the Sahana Mela from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

Other key dates for Ratha Jatra 2025

July 5: Bahuda Jatra; Pahandi from 12 noon to 2:30 PM, chariot pulling starts at 4 PM.

July 6: Suna Besha.

July 8: Niladri Bije; Pahandi concludes by 10 PM.