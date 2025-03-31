Bhubaneswar: The annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath at Odisha’s Puri town and the iconic Bali Jatra of Cuttack city have been included in the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s ‘National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage’.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi, under the Union Ministry of Culture, has recently listed altogether 10 festivals and famous cultural events from across the country, including the Puri Ratha Jatra and Cuttack Bali Jatra, in its ‘National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage’.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had submitted the nomination dossier to the Union Ministry of Culture seeking UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity recognition for Ratha Jatra.

“Very excited to learn that the Sangeet Natak Ekademi, India’s apex cultural body under the Ministry of Culture, has listed Ratha Jatra and Bali Jatra from Odisha in its National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. With this first milestone achieved, we eagerly anticipate the grand spectacle’s (Ratha Jatra) inscription onto UNESCO’s final list,” said SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee in a series of social media post.

Similarly, the state government has initiated process to secure a place for Cuttack’s historic Bali Jatra in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The government has formed an expert committee to prepare the necessary documentation and arrange authentic information regarding Bali Jatra as per the guidelines of Sangeet Natak Akademi.

The visual documentation will be submitted to the UNESCO.