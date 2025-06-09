Puri: In view of fast-paced preparations for annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha Government is hopeful for smooth conduct of the religious event this year.

The Ratha Jatra will be conducted smoothly in Puri this year as 80 per cent work has been completed so far. The remaining work will be done far days before Ratha Jatra," said Law and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan after coordination committee meeting on Snana Jatra and Ratha Jatra rituals in Puri today.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is monitoring all the preparations for the upcoming Snana Jatra of deities scheduled on June 11 (Wednesday).

"Everything is going on perfectly in coordination with servitors as per the guidelines set for the Deva Snana Purnima rituals. The Daita servitors will enter the temple today and senapatalagi rituals will be conducted tomorrow for Snana Jatra. All arrangements around Snana Mandap have been upgraded ensuring the devotees to have darshan of deities at Snana Jatra. Also, arrangements have been made for devotees who will have darshan from Bada Danda (Grand Road)," said SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee after attending the meeting.

He sought coordination of all servitors for smooth conduct of Snana festival as well as Ratha Jatra.

health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling once again stressed on Covid guidelines appealing people who have Covid symptoms not to visit Puri during Ratha Jatra.

"As many as 300 doctors will be engaged to provide healthcare services during Ratha Jatra in Puri. Those have Covid symptoms should not visit Puri during Ratha Jatra," the Minister said.

Notably, the 11-day Ratha Jatra is scheduled on June 27 this year. Before the car festival, the deities fall sick and undergo herbal treatment during Anasara (hibernation) for 14 days following holy bath on Snana or Jyestha Purnima every year.