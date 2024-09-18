Puri: The Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri town will be opened today for preliminary inspection by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The preliminary inspection and technical survey are being conducted after receiving approval from the state government. The inspection will be led by the Additional Director General of ASI.

Previously, as per the Odisha Government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), all ornaments from both the inner and outer Ratna Bhandar have been temporarily relocated to a strongroom while empty almirahs and chests have also been shifted out of the Ratna Bhandar.

The temple administration had requested the ASI to conduct the conservation and repair work after surveying with modern techniques.

It has been emphasized to ensure no adverse effects on the temple. Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), has requested the ASI that the preservation and repair work be completed without delay after the technical inspection.

Earlier, the Ratna Bhandar was opened on July 14 and July 18 to transfer all valuables to the strongroom. It was again opened on August 23 to shift the empty almirahs and chests.