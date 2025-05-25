Bhubaneswar: The repair work of Ratna Bhandar at Puri Jagannath Temple that has been temporarily halted will be completed by Niladri Bije, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

"The repair work of sacred treasury of the 12-th century temple has been paused for Chandan Jatra rituals of Lord Jagannath and His Holy Siblings. It will resume during Ratha Jatra when deities will be taken out of temple. Target has been set to complete the repair work between Ratha Jatra and Niladri Bije," he said.

He said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) DG and his team have recently reviewed the repair work of the Jagannath Temple and Ratna Bhandar as well.

"This apart, a review has also been conducted regarding repair work that takes place in the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple during Ratha Jatra. The discussions have been held about preservation of the holy shrine without making any change to the temple structure. The temple administrator has informed the ASI DG about the needs of the temple. Also, discussions have been held about the necessary skills and knowledge required for the preservation of temple," the Minister added.

Worth mentioning, the annual 11-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath will be held on June 27 this year. The Niladri Bije rituals will be conducted on July 8.

The Ratna Bhandar repair and preservation work had started on December 17, 2024. The temple administration decided to suspend the repair work from April 29, 2025 to June 6, 2025, in view of rituals during Chandan Jatra and upcoming Snana Jatra and Ratha Jatra.