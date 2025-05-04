Puri: With the controversies surrounding the newly-built Jagannath Temple in Digha deepens, Daita Nijog president Ramakrushna Dasmahaptra appeared before the SJTA office for questioning in probe into alleged use of surplus wood from Puri for Digha Jagannath temple.

The senior Daita servitor of Lord Jagannath was served notice for appearance at Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office in Puri after the state government ordered an investigation into allegations that the surplus sacred neem wood from the 2015 Nabakalebar ceremony at the Jagannath Temple in Puri was used in making of idols for Digha Jagannath Temple inaugurated on April 30.

Dasmahapatra had attended the Digha temple's inauguration ceremony on April 30 on invitation by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The government ordered the SJTA for investigation after the senior servitor claimed that he had transported surplus wood from Nabakalebar to craft the idols for Digha temple.

He reportedly told a regional TV channel in West Bengal that the idols for Digha temple were made of leftover neem wood collected for Nabakalebar of deities in 2015. However, he denied the report at a press conference in Puri after he returned from the event. He claimed that the idols the idols for Digha Jagannath temple were carved from ordinary neem wood under his supervision in Puri.

His statements sparked row following which Odisha Government directed the SJTA to conduct a probe into the reports.

Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty in the matter, said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The Nabakalebara ritual involves the renewal of the wooden idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Sudarshan using sacred neem wood.