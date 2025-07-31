Bhubaneswar: Development Commissioner Anu Garg today submitted the inquiry report on the June 29 Puri stampede to the Odisha government. The senior bureaucrat submitted the probe report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here.

At least three devotees were killed and several others were injured in the stampede, that took place near Srigundicha temple a day after the Ratha Jatra at Odisha’s Puri town.

The stampede occurred when thousands of people congregated at Saradhabali near Srigundicha temple in the early hours of June 29 to have a glimpse of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on their respective chariots.

Soon after the incident, the state government transferred then Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vinit Agrawal. It also suspended two senior police officials for negligence of duty.

The Chief Minister apologized over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased devotees. The state government had directed the Development Commissioner to probe the incident and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

The Development Commissioner recorded the statements of several devotees, servitors of Jagannath temple, officials of Puri district administration, police and other stakeholders as part of her probe into the stampede.