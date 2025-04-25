Puri: The Suar Mahasuar Nijog, the key association of servitors responsible for preparing Mahaprasad at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, has issued a stern warning to its members, threatening boycott if they take part in cooking prasad during the inauguration of the new Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal, scheduled for April 30.

This warning comes amid reports that some servitors of the Puri Jagannath Temple have been approached by the Digha temple authorities to prepare Mahaprasad during the inauguration, which coincides with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Narayan Mahasuar, secretary of the Suar Mahasuar Nijog, said, “We have received information that the Digha Jagannath Temple’s trust board has invited some of our members to cook Mahaprasad for the guests and devotees. We have advised our members against it. The sacred cooking traditions of the Puri temple are unique and must remain exclusive to it.”

The Nijog has taken the matter seriously, pasting notices on temple walls and distributing circulars among servitors to ensure compliance.

The association has also expressed concern over what it sees as an attempt to replicate Puri’s religious customs outside the original shrine, which they believe could dilute the sanctity and tradition of the temple.