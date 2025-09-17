Bhubaneswar: In a bid to boost marine tourism and add to Puri’s global appeal, the Odisha government is planning to set up an international-standard marine aquarium and underwater zoo near the beach.

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) Department has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the project, which aims to provide visitors with a world-class marine experience while promoting education, conservation, and sustainable development.

The facility is envisioned as a key attraction that will complement the pilgrim city’s iconic Shree Jagannath Temple and its beaches, positioning Puri as a global hub for marine tourism.

According to the EOI, the project will be executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The selected private organisation will design, build, own, and operate the facility as a commercial venture. While the private player will shoulder the investment and operational costs, the state government will provide land at a subsidised rate and may consider offering viability gap funding to bridge capital expenditure needs.

The chosen organisation will also be tasked with creating exhibits of international standards, ensuring statutory and environmental compliance, and carrying out marketing and promotion to attract both domestic and international tourists.

Interested firms have been asked to submit their proposals by October 10. The department will review submissions from October 20, with a final announcement scheduled for October 30.