Puri: In view of the heavy influx of devotees during Devasnana Purnima 2025 on June 11, Puri Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for smooth vehicular movement and public safety. The advisory details specific traffic and parking arrangements for four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers arriving from different routes into Puri.

Four-Wheeler Movement and Parking

1. From Brahmagiri Side: Light motor vehicles (LMVs) approaching from Brahmagiri will take a right turn at Mangalaghat Chhak, proceed through Sterling Chhak and Beach Road, and head to Light House Chhak for parking at Yatrika. Vehicles will return via the same route.

2. From Bhubaneswar Side: LMVs from Bhubaneswar will be routed to the designated parking zones at Jail Road Parking and Saradhabali Open Ground via Batagaon, Charinala, Atharnala, Kumbharpada PS, Medical Chhak, and Badadanda. Once these fill up, traffic will be diverted to Yatrika, Digabareni, Blue Flag Beach Parking, and Neelachal Ashok Parking.

3. From Konark Side: Vehicles coming via Konark will initially park at Saradhabali Parking, accessing it via Baidas Nagar, Toshali Sands Chhak, Grid Station Chhak, Balighat Chhak, Sidhmahaveer Chhak, and Matipada Chhak. After capacity is reached, the vehicles will be diverted to Talabania Parking and ITI Parking, returning via the same route.

Two-Wheeler Traffic Plan

Motorcycles and scooters from all sides (Brahmagiri, Bhubaneswar, Konark) will be allowed to access the Grand Road via Atharnala, Banamber Chhak, Kumbharpada PS, and Hospital Chhaka. Parking will be provided at the Municipality Market Complex on a first-come, first-served basis. Once full, riders will be directed to the Old Jagannath Ballav Parking area.

Three-Wheeler Shuttle Service and Restrictions

Allowed Routes: Auto-rickshaws from Talabania can travel to Hospital Chhak via Water Works Road, Odisha Bakery, Ram Mandir, Ghoda Bazar, and Red Cross Road, before returning on the same path. Those heading toward Seabeach can go up to Town Hall Chhak via Penthakata, CT Road, Youth Hostel, Urban Hata, Zilla School, and SCS College.

Restricted Zones: Three-wheelers are prohibited from accessing roads around the Jagannath Temple, including the Lion's Gate from Solakhia Baragachha Chhak (Balisahi Road), North Gate from Biseswari Temple, and Mochi Sahi Chhak to Brusav Chhak (Lokanath Road)

Helpline and Assistance

Puri Police has made 24x7 helplines operational for the convenience of the public: 112 / 6370967100 / 06752-232551.