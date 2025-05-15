Bhubaneswar: In view of increasing demand and continued popularity among passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) added four more coaches to Puri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express train.

With addition of 4 AC chair car coaches, Puri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express, the semi high-speed train, will run with 20 coaches, with effective from May 16, 2025 (tomorrow).

On augmentation, the upgraded rake composition of Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will have 16 AC Chair Car Coaches, 2 Executive Chair Car Coaches and 2 Crew and AC Chair Car Coaches, the ECoR said in a release today.

This expansion includes the addition of four AC Chair Car Coaches, aimed at accommodating the growing number of passengers traveling on this prestigious semi-high-speed service.

The decision was taken after a thorough review of passenger patronization and travel demand, highlighting the Puri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express as one of the most sought-after routes for both daily commuters and tourists.

The enhanced capacity is expected to improve travel convenience, reduce waitlists and further popularize this premium train service.