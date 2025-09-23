Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Odia film 'Pushkara' received the Best Odia Film award at the 71st National Film Awards, presented in New Delhi on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honour, recognizing the film’s powerful storytelling and deep cultural resonance.

Directed by Subhransu Das under the banner of Tarang Cine Productions, Pushkara is based on Shankar Tripathy’s Odia novel Nadabindu. The film explores themes of tradition, identity, and social transformation in rural Odisha.

Featuring Ollywood stars Sabyasachi Mishra and Supriya Nayak in lead roles, Pushkara has already earned critical acclaim at several film festivals. This national recognition marks its highest honour yet.

The award is seen as a milestone for Odia cinema, shining a spotlight on regional films that often remain underrepresented on the national stage. The success of 'Pushkara' is expected to encourage a new wave of storytelling from Odisha and amplify the voices of local filmmakers.