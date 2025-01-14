Bhubaneswar: The proposed queue system at the Jagannath Temple in Puri will be implemented from January 20, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

"The arrangement is underway to implement the queue system for devotees at Srimandir for smooth darshan," he said.

The queue system was sheduled to be introduced from New Year. However, it was deferred in view of veavy influx of pilgrims to Puri during the period.

On Ratna Bhandar repair work, which has been halted, he said that it will be completed before March.

"The Ratna Bhandar repair work will be completed before March. After that, the inventory of ornaments belonging to deities will take place. The ASI had set three months as deadline. However, the efforts are being made to complete the repair work before the deadline," Harichandan said.

Currently, the Ratna Bhandar repair work has been temporarily suspended for hassle-free Makar Sankranti rituals. It will resume from January 17.

"With completion of repair work, the counting process of precious gems and ornaments is expected to begin after transferring the valuables into Ratna Bhandar from temporary strong rooms," the Minister stated.