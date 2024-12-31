Bhubaneswar: The proposed queue system at the Jagannath Temple in Puri scheduled on New Year will be implemented from January 20, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

"The state government deferred the introduction of queue system in view of heavy crowd at Srimandir for New Year," the Minister said.

On influx of devotees to Puri for New Year, he said that the government is taking steps to manage crowd at the temple for smooth darshan.

"The quque system is in place for devotees from Market Square to temple. Arrangement has beem made for providing water to devotees standing in queue. Besides, we are making arrangement to install coolers for them. The initiative will be taken soon for divyangs and senior citizens for their darshan at the temple," he said.

The special arrangements have been made for orderly darshan of Lord Jagannath on the occassion of New Year, December 31 and January 1. The entry for darshan will be allowed only through the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate), while exit has been arranged through the other three gates. The devotees will not be permitted to enter through any gate other than the Singhadwara.

However, the rule is not applicable to the servitors and their family members. They may enter or exit through any gate.

The queue system was scheduled to be implemented from January 1, 2025.