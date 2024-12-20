Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government is all set to implement queue system for devotees at the Jagannath Temple in Puri from the New Year 2025.

Anticipating huge influx of devotees for the New Year, the temple administration has decided to introdoce the queue system like other major temples in the country for smooth darshan of deities inside the temple.

"Arrangements have been made ensuring the devotees to have darshan of Lord Jagannarh in a disciplined manner even if someone stands anywhere from the Nata Mandap to Bahara Katha area," said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here today.

The Minister appealed to all stakeholders seeking their support for successful implementation of queue system from New Year.

As per the new system, the devotees will enter the temple on one side and have exit from other side for crowd management.

Special arrangements will be made for Divyang and elderly devotees in the queue system for darshan of deities inside the temple, Harichandan said.