Bhubaneswar: The much-debated queue system for darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple will be implemented from September 15, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday.

“The queue system at Srimandir will begin after the formation of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee. Once the panel is constituted, its first meeting will decide on shifting the Hundi from the Jagamohan area. The temple administration is fully prepared to introduce the system,” the Minister said.

He added that the Managing Committee will be constituted by September 3 or 4, following which arrangements will be finalized to ensure smooth darshan. “With the queue system, crowd management will improve, and devotees will be able to have darshan of the deities in a disciplined manner,” he said.

The Srimandir Managing Committee, which plays a crucial role in overseeing the affairs of the 12th-century shrine, has remained defunct since its tenure expired in August 2024. The delay in appointing a new panel has drawn criticism from temple servitors and devotees, particularly over sensitive issues like the Ratna Bhandar inventory and this year’s Ratha Jatra stampede.