Berhampur: Ragging has once again cast a shadow over MKCG Medical College and Hospital after second-year MBBS students accused seven seniors of harassment and creating a hostile environment in the hostels.

According to the complaints, the seniors forced juniors to stand for hours under the pretext of a general body meeting and, when objections were raised, made them kneel as punishment. The students also alleged on August 18, the seniors subjected them to ragging and later ordered them to attend another meeting on August 19. When the juniors did not oblige, the seniors allegedly entered their hostel, verbally abused them. The seniors also caused disturbances by dancing in an inebriated state while playing loud music.

The matter came to light after the aggrieved students lodged a complaint with the National Medical Commission (NMC). Following this, the Dean of the college received a letter from the NMC seeking a response.

Sources confirmed the college’s Anti-Ragging Cell will meet tomorrow to examine the allegations and take necessary action.

Notably, MKCG MCH has been under the spotlight for ragging incidents in the past. A March 2024 report by the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE) revealed the institution topped the list of 12 medical colleges with the highest number of complaints. Between 2022 and 2024, as many as 25 cases were reported to the UGC’s National Anti-Ragging Helpline.