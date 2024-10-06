Berhampur: In a significant development in the alleged ragging incident at Berhampur University, action has been initiated against 17 students, informed Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Geetanjali Dash.

According to reports, four students were expelled from the hostel for their direct involvement in the incident. Additionally, 13 other students were fined ₹1,000 each and directed to submit written undertakings as part of the disciplinary measures.

The four students who were expelled from the hostel have been given a week to vacate the premises.

The ragging incident occurred on September 21, when some second-year students from another hostel mentally harassed and ragged first-year students staying in the newly allotted hostel.

Following the incident, the first-year students filed a complaint with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Anti-Ragging Cell. A 12-member anti-ragging committee, along with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), investigated the case.

Based on CCTV footage, the students involved in ragging were identified.