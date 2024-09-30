Bhawanipatna: A student was seriously injured in an alleged ragging incident at a private college here in Odisha's Kalahandi district, last night.

The student was reportedly assaulted and then pushed from the second floor of the hostel building by senior students.

According to reports, two +2 final-year students assaulted the victim inside a hostel room of the college and made a video of the attack. After the assault, they allegedly pushed the student off the second floor of the building.

The college authorities rescued the victim and rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition.

The injured student accused the attackers of consuming liquor inside the hostel before the incident took place.

Upon receiving information, local police arrived at the scene and started an investigation into the matter.