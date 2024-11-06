Keonjhar: An incident of ragging at the Government College of Engineering in Keonjhar has come to fore as a student was injured and hospitalised after allegedly being thrashed by his seniors at the hostel of the educational institution, late last night.

The injured student, identified as Biswajit Behera, a second-year mining student, was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

As per the victim, the incident occurred around 2:30 AM when five third-year students forcefully entered his hostel room by breaking the door after he refused to open it. They attacked him with sticks and iron rods, leaving him critically injured.

Later, the hostel warden rushed to the scene and made arrangements for Biswajit to be taken to the hospital. He has sustained serious injuries to his arms, legs, and back.

Following the incident, Biswajit's family arrived at the hospital and later filed a complaint at the local police station, demanding strict action against the attackers.

College Principal Saroj Kumar Sarangi visited the hospital to check on Biswajit's condition and assured that the college would take decisive action.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.