Bhubaneswar: Rahat Hospitals, a premier women and child care facility in Sahidnagar, here is setting new benchmarks in healthcare with its comprehensive maternity, gynecology, and neonatal services.

Designed to provide world—class medical care in a warm and patient—centric environment, Rahat Hospitals seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with compassionate core.

Equipped with advanced laparoscopic surgical capabilities, an expert fetal medicine department, and a state-of-the-art Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Rahat Hospitals ensures the highest standards of Maternal and pediatric care.

In a significant first for the region, the hospital introduced an Aesthetic Gynecology clinic, addressing the holistic wellness of women beyond traditional medical needs. Specialized clinics for menopause, adolescent health, and mental well-being further reinforce Rahat Hospitals' commitment to comprehensive women‘s healthcare.

Breaking new ground in uro-gynecology, Rahat Hospitals offers Eastern India's first US-FDA-approved non—surgical treatments for urinary leaks in women, providing a revolutionary solution for a common yet often unspoken concern.

With an unwavering focus on patient comfort, Rahat Hospitals also features luxurious Queen and Suite rooms, modern labor rooms, and dedicated yoga spaces that promote holistic healing. From childbirth to postnatal recovery, every aspect of core is designed to offer a seamless and enriching experience—on approach the hospital proudly calls #TheRahat Experience.

“At Rahat Hospitals, we believe thot healthcare should be more than just treatment—it should be on experience that nurtures, empowers, and transforms. Our vision is to provide women and children with not just exceptional medical care, but also the comfort, dignity, and support they deserve throughout their journey,” said Dr. Reshma Krishna Priya, Founder of Rahat Hospitals.

With its patient—first philosophy and cutting-edge medical expertise, Rahat Hospitals is redefining healthcare for women and children in Eastern India.