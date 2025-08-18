Soro: Train services on the Bhadrak–Balasore section were disrupted today after two separate freight trains decoupled, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Around noon, a coal-laden goods train travelling from Bhadrak to Balasore got decoupled near Markona station, with the engine moving ahead while seven bogies were left behind.

In another incident near Soro station, the engine of a different freight train detached, leaving two bogies stranded on the tracks.

It took railway authorities over an hour to detect the problem and remove the bogies, leading to delays in passenger train movement along the route.