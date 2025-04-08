Bhubaneswar: In line with the ongoing safety-related modernisation work on the Budhapank-Salegaon 3rd & 4th Line Project, the Indian Railways will be undertaking crucial track linking and non-interlocking operations at Meramandali railway station in the Dhenkanal-Angul railway section. This modernisation work is essential for the commissioning of the 3rd and 4th lines between Hindol Road and Meramandali railway stations, covering a distance of 27.28 kms.

As part of this process, it has been decided to temporarily alter train services to ensure efficient completion of the works. Several trains will experience cancellations and diversions between the 13th and 24th of April, 2025. The changes have been made with the primary aim of minimising inconvenience to the traveling public.

Cancellation of Train Services

The following trains will be cancelled on specific dates:

• 02832/02831 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special

o Cancelled from Bhubaneswar: 13th April to 23rd April

o Cancelled from Dhanbad: 14th April to 24th April

• 18422/18421 Sonepur-Puri-Shneur Express

o Cancelled from Sonepur: 18th April

o Cancelled from Puri: 17th April

• 20813/20814 Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Express

o Cancelled from Puri: 16th April

o Cancelled from Jodhpur: 19th April

• 18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express

o Cancelled from Rourkela: 13th April to 23rd April

o Cancelled from Puri: 14th April to 24th April

• 12145/12146 LTT-Puri-LTT Express

o Cancelled from LTT: 13th April

o Cancelled from Puri: 15th April

• 12993/12994 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Express

o Cancelled from Gandhidham: 18th April

o Cancelled from Puri: 21st April

• 22805/22806 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar SF Express

o Cancelled from Bhubaneswar: 12th & 19th April

o Cancelled from Anand Vihar: 14th & 21st April

• 20917/20918 Indore-Puri-Indore Express

o Cancelled from Indore: 15th & 22nd April

o Cancelled from Puri: 17th & 24th April

• 18117/18118 Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express

o Cancelled from Rourkela: 14th April to 22nd April

o Cancelled from Gunupur: 15th April to 23rd April

• 20832/20831 Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Express

o Cancelled from Sambalpur: 15th, 17th, 20th & 22nd April

o Cancelled from Shalimar: 16th, 18th, 21st & 23rd April

• 20804/20803 Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Weekly Express

o Cancelled from Sambalpur: 18th April

o Cancelled from Shalimar: 19th April

Diversion of Train Services

The following trains will be diverted via alternative routes:

12880 Bhubaneswar-LTT Express from Bhubaneswar on 17th & 21st April 2025; 22866 Puri-LTT Express from Puri on 22nd April, 2025, 20472 Puri- Lalgarh (Bikaner) Express from Puri on 16th April, 12879 LTT-Bhubaneswar Express from LTT on 17th April, 20471 Lalgarh-Puri Express (Bikaner) from Lalgarh on 22nd April 2025 will run on diverted route via Khurda Road-Vizianagaram, Titlagarh-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road path.

20807/20808 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express from Amritsar on 16th, 19th & 20th April, 2025 and from Visakhapatnam on 18th, 19th & 22nd April 2025 will run on diverted route via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Titlagarh-Vizianagaram path.

20823 Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri on 17th & 21st April 2025 will run on diverted route via Khurda Road-Vizianagharam-Titlagarh-Lakholi path.

20824 Ajmer-Puri Express from Ajmer on 15th & 17th April; 22828 Surat-Puri Express from Surat on 15th April;

20861/20862 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express from Puri on 16th April and from Ahmedabad on 18th April, 2025; 22827 Puri-Surat Expess from Puri on 20th April 2025 will run on diverted route via Khurda Road-Vizianagaram-Titlagarh path.

22909/22910 Valsad-Puri-Valsad Express from Valsad on 17th April and from Puri on 20th April 2025 will run on diverted route via Ib, Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Jaroli-Jakhapura path.

The East Coast Railway urges passengers to stay informed regarding their train services through official Indian Railways websites, stations or helplines. It also recommended checking the updated train schedules and the diversion routes before traveling to ensure a smooth journey.

The Indian Railways stated it regrets any inconvenience caused due to these necessary safety and modernisation works.